Yeo Jin Goo Talks About His Cameo In “Begin-Up,” His Love For Writing Poetry, And More

Yeo Jin Goo lately did a photograph shoot and interview with GQ!

The actor is at the moment gearing up for his subsequent drama, a psychological thriller known as “Past Evil,” the place he and Shin Ha Kyun star as two males who’re keen to interrupt all the principles in pursuit of a serial killer. Yeo Jin Goo stated, “There are hardly any scenes by which I’m laughing or smiling. My character isn’t a wonderfully rational individual, however he thinks that he’s rational, and sees the world via a calculating and reasonable lens. Regardless of his intentions, his feelings get the higher of him generally. It’s the primary time I’ve performed a personality like this.”

Yeo Jin Goo was requested about his latest particular look in tvN’s “Begin-Up” as Jang Younger Sil, the AI speaker. Though he did seem onscreen on the finish, most of his cameo came about by way of his voice. He stated, “It was only a cameo, however it was a enjoyable expertise. A whole lot of the issues that Younger Sil stated got here again like foreshadowing, so first I’d communicate the traces robotically, like an AI speaker, after which I’d attempt to say it as if I used to be predicting the long run.”

He added, “The director wished to maintain it a secret at first. Lots of people I do know heard it and knew directly that it was me. There have been additionally individuals who have been one step behind and have been shocked to seek out it was me. I’ve one shut good friend who watched the drama from begin to finish however didn’t comprehend it was me till I appeared onscreen within the ultimate episode.”

Yeo Jin Goo shared that he typically watches YouTube movies associated to writing and stated, “I stated this earlier than in an interview, however I actually like poetry. Not studying it, however writing it. I like the concept of jotting down the emotions and ideas that come up once in a while. At first, I wished to write down scripts. Since I’m an actor, I attempted writing a screenplay, however it turned out that I didn’t have the talent to write down lengthy texts. So I made a decision to start out with shorter texts, and I began writing poetry.”

Requested about his inspiration, he stated, “There aren’t any particular moments. I’ll write when I’m bored, or when a pleasant wind begins blowing, or after I lookup and see that the moon within the evening sky appears to be like stunning. As soon as I had an all-night filming scheduled and I assumed, ‘What’s going to I do tonight?’ and wrote a poem about that.”

The interviewer requested how an individual might be good at appearing, and Yeo Jin Goo replied, “Hm, this can be a bit ambiguous. I’ve acted for a very long time, however till I went to college, I by no means had formal classes. Simply from a private perspective, I believe that the senses are essential in appearing. Even when it’s the very same scene, every individual expresses it in a different way. In the top, you’re following your personal feelings, so anybody can act, and if you happen to do it for a very long time, then you definitely enhance. For those who have a look at senior actors with lots of expertise, they’ve honed their senses to convey out their very own distinctive type. I believe that if appearing is your dream, it’s good to start out as quickly as potential.”

Yeo Jin Goo picked “The Topped Clown” and “Resort Del Luna” because the dramas that took him to a brand new stage when it comes to appearing. “In ‘The Topped Clown,’ it was actually troublesome to play two roles directly, however it was an opportunity for me to get a really feel for a way I act. ‘Resort Del Luna’ was a venture by which I felt like I may praise myself. I noticed that I may act the best way I wished and nonetheless obtain lots of love and reward. It was an emotional second for me.” He added, “Earlier than, I used to be in a stoop that wasn’t fairly a stoop. I saved appearing, and other people saved complimenting me, however I at all times received assist from the administrators and senior actors and wasn’t fully glad with myself. However for ‘Resort Del Luna’ and ‘The Topped Clown,’ I did my very own evaluation and introduced my opinions to set. It was the primary time I’d accomplished one thing like that, and I discovered rather a lot. It made me excited to work on the subsequent venture.”

Watch “The Topped Clown” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Resort Del Luna” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)