Yeo Jin Goo Talks About Working With Shin Ha Kyun, Why He Chose To Star In “Past Evil,” And More

Yeo Jin Goo not too long ago participated in an interview with Sports activities Chosun about his drama “Past Evil.”

About his chemistry along with his co-star, Shin Ha Kyun, he stated, “In actual life, he jokes round rather a lot and makes individuals chortle. He’s very cute. It’s not a lot that he creates a vivid environment by his look, however should you simply spend time with him, you possibly can see each his cute and his cool sides. Due to his humorousness, I had plenty of enjoyable filming, and it was simple to speak with him concerning the drama.”

He went on, “He additionally gave me plenty of assist in setting the tone for Han Joo Gained [Yeo Jin Goo’s character in ‘Beyond Evil’]. There was by no means a second when he wasn’t Lee Dong Shik [Shin Ha Kyun’s character]. That helped get me immersed into my position as nicely. I’ve at all times needed to work with him and I’m actually comfortable I received the possibility. I feel it was additionally enjoyable as a result of our characters have been in battle within the drama, however every performed a key position for the opposite. Subsequent time I’d love to do a enjoyable mission with him the place we will chortle whereas we movie.”

Yeo Jin Goo additionally talked about his causes for selecting such a darkish mission like “Past Evil.” He stated, “Earlier than ‘The Topped Clown,’ I felt like I had gotten trapped in sure mannerisms. Earlier than then, I’d gotten plenty of reward and curiosity, however I might really feel that my performing was not the identical because it was earlier than. I needed to maintain getting praised, and I needed to enhance, however I didn’t know the way I ought to act anymore.”

He continued, “Once I watched myself act, I might now not inform if it was good or not. It felt like I used to be boxing myself in and performing was getting increasingly more troublesome. Throughout ‘The Topped Clown,’ the director and workers helped me rather a lot. In the previous, even when I received plenty of assist, I couldn’t make the position my very own, however that point I used to be capable of do it.

“In the previous, I received plenty of assist and recommendation from my seniors, however for that drama, I got here in with my very own questions and located my very own solutions whereas filming. I spotted that I wanted to have conviction. I attempted that for the primary time with ‘The Topped Clown’ and developed it additional with ‘Lodge Del Luna.’ And the factor that confirmed me in that conviction was ‘Past Evil.’”

Requested what he most needed to do now that filming was over, the actor stated, “I actually wish to journey. After all, I’m reviewing future initiatives, and rising herbs at house, and desirous about studying piano and guitar once more.”

Due to the filming schedule for “Past Evil,” he was not capable of take part within the second season of “Home on Wheels” and was changed by Im Siwan. “I had plenty of regrets,” he stated. “There was overlap with the drama, so I couldn’t go. It could have taken place proper when ‘Past Evil’ was heading into its finale. I felt apologetic, however fortunately [Kim Hee Won and Sung Dong Il] understood.”

“Past Evil” ended on April 10. Take a look at the primary episode beneath!

