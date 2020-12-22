Yeo Jin Goo Thanks Former Co-Star IU For Thoughtful Gifts

Yeo Jin Goo confirmed off the presents he acquired from his former co-star IU!

At present, the actor is filming a JTBC drama titled “Monster” (literal title) with Shin Ha Kyun that revolves round two males who’re prepared to interrupt the foundations and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer.

On December 22, Yeo Jin Goo posted photographs of himself posing in entrance of a snack truck that made fish-shaped buns with crimson crimson bean filling. The horizontal banner reads, “My particular and treasured Yeo Jin Goo, don’t get sick and dangle in there. – Boss,” which is a reference to their 2019 drama “Resort Del Luna.” The vertical banner comprises an image of Yeo Jin Goo pouting together with the phrases, “I wish to eat the crimson bean buns on my own…”

There’s a espresso truck as properly, and Yeo Jin Goo proudly poses in entrance of a display that reads, “That is from Joo Received,” which is the title of his character within the drama. The horizontal banner reads, “Good luck to everybody on the ‘Monster’ workforce! – From IU,” and one other banner comprises a selfie of Yeo Jin Goo and IU and reads, “Technique to go, the employees of ‘Monster’!”

Within the put up’s caption, Yeo Jin Goo responded to IU’s banner, saying, “Particular and treasured Yeo Jin Goo is filled with vitality from espresso and crimson bean buns. I’ll make certain to not get sick. Thanks. You bought rather a lot nicer, boss, hehe.”

“Monster” will premiere in February 2021.

Within the meantime, watch “Resort Del Luna” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)