Yeon Jung Hoon And Lee Yoo Ri Occupy Different Worlds In 1st Teaser For Suspense Romance Drama

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Lie of Lies” (literal translation) has launched the primary stills of its lead forged.

“Lie of Lies” is a suspense melodrama a few lady who begins a false romance with the intention to change into the stepmother of her organic daughter, who has been adopted by one other man.

Lee Yoo Ri stars as Ji Eun Soo, the daughter-in-law of a chaebol household who finds herself remodeled right into a husband killer in a single second. The kid she gave start to in jail was adopted by another person, and he or she is decided to do no matter it takes to change into her youngster’s mom once more.

In the brand new stills, Lee Yoo Ri is nowhere near her character’s former picture as a chaebol daughter-in-law. Wearing an outdated khaki jacket and black hat, she tries to keep away from consideration as she searches an deserted constructing in desperation.

Yeon Jung Hoon stars as Kang Ji Min, a TV reporter who appears chilly on the skin however has a heat coronary heart. Regardless of his elite expertise, he’s a agency supporter of those that are thought of social outcasts. He’s revered as a reporter, however at residence, he’s a idiot for his daughter as a single father.

In the brand new stills, Yeon Jung Hoon embodies his character’s skilled outlook and warmhearted pleasure in being a single father. This can be a completely different world from Lee Yoo Ri’s character, who avoids the general public gaze and has been pushed to the fringes of social life.

“Lie of Lies” is ready to premiere in September.

Supply (1) (2)