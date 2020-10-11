Yeon Jung Hoon And Lee Yoo Ri Tie The Knot In “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” shared a glimpse of the upcoming occasions within the subsequent episode!

The suspense-romance drama stars Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a lady who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with the intention to be reunited together with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch – and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon) began a contract relationship to guard their daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee) from Kim Ho Ran (Lee Il Hwa). Kang Ji Min, who began investigating Ji Eun Soo’s case, realized there was a misunderstanding and began to open up his coronary heart to Ji Eun Soo as soon as once more.

In the newly launched pictures, Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min are holding a marriage. Kang Ji Min smiles broadly in his tuxedo, and Ji Eun Soo seems to be shy however candy in her lovely wedding ceremony robe. They obtain blessings from many individuals, however their hurried marriage raises questions on why their relationship developed so quickly. Nonetheless, issues take a drastic flip when an unwelcoming visitor reveals up on the ceremony.

The drama additionally gave a peek on the rising rigidity between Kang Ji Min and Kim Ho Ran. Kang Ji Min watches Kim Ho Ran smiling brightly throughout a volunteer session. He sees proper by her deceitful smile, and he research her with distrustful eyes. The two characters sit throughout from one another, and the environment is thick with rigidity. It looks as if she goes to offer him a suggestion in trade for Kang Woo Joo’s security, and viewers are questioning if they may have the ability to attain a compromise.

“Lie After Lie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)