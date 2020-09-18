Yeon Jung Hoon Offers A Helping Hand To Lee Yoo Ri In “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” has revealed new stills of Yeon Jung Hoon and Lee Yoo Ri forward of the upcoming episode.

“Lie After Lie” is a brand new suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a lady who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with a purpose to be reunited along with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of an eye fixed — and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Ji Eun Soo came upon that the organic daughter from whom she had been separated 10 years in the past was truly Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee), who had been adopted by Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon). Though she had determined at first to depart for the sake of her daughter’s future, she modified her thoughts, selecting as an alternative to get nearer to Kang Ji Min with a purpose to develop into her daughter’s new mom. Having selected dwelling a harmful lie, Ji Eun Soo began appearing extra regularly in entrance of Kang Ji Min.

In the brand new stills, Kang Ji Min seems in a stained apron and gloves, a major change from his typical skilled demeanor as a reporter, as he paints the rooftop. He smiles warmly at Lee Yoo Ri, who makes an attempt to assist him by choosing up a paint curler and tray. Curiosity is mounting over how their relationship may have progressed so shortly in such a brief period of time.

The subsequent episode of “Lie After Lie” airs on September 18 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles under:

