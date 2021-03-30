Yeon Jung Hoon Tells Story Of When He First Fell In Love With Wife Han Ga In

On the newest episode of “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4,” Yeon Jung Hoon shared the story of when he first fell for his spouse Han Ga In!

Throughout the March 28 broadcast of the KBS selection present, the solid members talked concerning the heart-fluttering emotions of nervousness that include courting and falling in love.

DinDin requested, “Truthfully, doesn’t your coronary heart race essentially the most once you’re confessing your emotions [to someone]?” and Kim Jong Min agreed, “That’s when your coronary heart feels prefer it’ll explode.”

Yeon Jung Hoon excitedly chimed in, “Isn’t it earlier than you confess, once you marvel, ‘Does this particular person like me? What do they consider me?’”

The solid members then requested Yeon Jung Hoon about his personal expertise asking out his spouse practically 20 years in the past, once they appeared collectively within the 2003 drama “Yellow Handkerchief.” Kim Jong Min requested if he’d been certain of Han Ga In’s emotions earlier than confessing his personal, and Yeon Jung Hoon replied, “No, I didn’t know for certain. However my coronary heart was racing like loopy.”

Yeon Jung Hoon defined that it wasn’t essentially love at first sight, including, “I didn’t assume a lot of it at first, however the extra I noticed her, the extra I actually preferred her.”

The actor went on to explain the precise second he fell in love, recalling, “It was spring again then, and it was a bit of hotter than now. The cherry blossoms had been in bloom.”

As the remainder of the solid eagerly held on to his each phrase, he continued with an excited grin, “In the center of filming [for ‘Yellow Handkerchief’], my spouse minimize her bangs. She was going to movie a scene the place she met me at a restaurant. However that day, when she confirmed up, I used to be like, ‘Wow!’ She was radiating gentle.”

Referring to Han Ga In’s well-known magnificence, DinDin identified, “However doesn’t she often radiate gentle?” Yeon Jung Hoon responded, “She was shining much more brightly than traditional. She regarded so fairly. I utterly fell for her then.”

The actor went on, “After we filmed that scene, I requested her to go for a drink, and he or she agreed. So we met up at evening with all of our employees—her supervisor, stylist, everybody. We had been all ingesting and chatting, and he or she was so fairly, and I preferred her a lot. My eyes had been already hearts. So I stored pondering to myself, ‘What ought to I do? What ought to I do?’ After which we stated goodbye. Then I ended up calling her on the cellphone, and I stored hesitating.”

Kim Jong Min requested in disbelief, “You confessed straight away?” and Yeon Jung Hoon replied, “We began courting that day.”

“She appeared to be questioning why it had taken me so lengthy,” he added, “however the purpose I wasn’t in a position to say one thing sooner was as a result of I wasn’t certain how she felt, so I used to be being cautious.” DinDin responded with a smile, “So that you had been already all for her earlier than.”

