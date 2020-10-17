Yeon Jung Hoon Walks Away From Lee Yoo Ri In “Lie After Lie”

Brace yourselves—Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” has hinted that there’s turbulence forward in Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon’s relationship.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Lie After Lie,” Ji Eun Soo (performed by Lee Yoo Ri) and Kang Ji Min (performed by Yeon Jung Hoon) confessed their emotions for one another and tried to make a recent begin as a married couple. Nevertheless, issues took an ominous activate the day of their wedding ceremony, when their daughter Kang Woo Joo (performed by Go Na Hee) collapsed in shock after studying about Ji Eun Soo’s previous.

In heartbreaking new stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Ji Min turns his again on Ji Eun Soo in an emotional second. With a sorrowful however decided look in his eye, Kang Ji Min delivers some upsetting information to a shocked Ji Eun Soo, then walks away—leaving her frozen in place as she processes what she has simply heard.

To seek out out whether or not the star-crossed lovers can be parting methods, tune in to the following episode of “Lie After Lie” on October 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

