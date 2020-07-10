Yeon Woo Jin And Han Sun Hwa Confirmed For Korean Remake Of BBC’s “Undercover”

Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa might be becoming a member of JTBC’s upcoming remake of the British collection “Undercover”!

On July 9, JTBC introduced, “Actors Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa are confirmed to seem in ‘Undercover.’”

Primarily based on the BBC collection of the identical title, “Undercover” (working title) will inform the story of Han Jung Hyun, a person who has been hiding his id for a very long time, and Choi Yeon Soo, a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Senior Civil Servant Corruption Investigations Unit as a way to combat for justice.

Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa might be taking part in the youthful variations of leads Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo respectively, whereas Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo might be taking part in their present-day counterparts.

JTBC’s “Undercover” is at present scheduled to premiere someday in early 2021.

