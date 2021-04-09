Yeon Woo Jin And Han Sun Hwa Share An Unforgettable First Meeting In “Undercover”

JTBC launched new stills of the upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Undercover”!

Primarily based on the BBC collection of the identical title, “Undercover” stars Ji Jin Hee as Han Jung Hyun, a Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who gave up all the things and has been hiding his identification ever since he fell in love along with his spouse. When he will get caught up in an sudden incident, he should struggle to guard his household from highly effective forces.

Kim Hyun Joo will star within the drama as Han Jung Hyun’s spouse Choi Yeon Soo, a human rights lawyer who’s nominated to develop into the top of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-Rating Officers (CIO). In the meantime, Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa will play the youthful variations of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo respectively.

The newly launched stills give a peek at how Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo meet for the primary time. They come throughout one another at a busy protest website that’s stuffed with voices of battle and resistance. Choi Yeon Soo is passionate as she speaks up for rights, and regardless of the accidents she suffers from the violent protest, she does her greatest to assist her fellow protesters. Alternatively, Han Jung Hyun’s eyes are chilly as he gazes at Choi Yeon Soo with a mix of annoyance, disapproval, and curiosity. Drama followers can expect to find out how this unforgettable encounter will lead as much as their particular romance.

The manufacturing crew shared, “The story of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo’s previous, which begins with their first assembly, is vital so as to depict their narratives. Please watch the passionate performances of Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa, who will create a stable narrative all through time in addition to present synchronization with Jin Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo.”

“Undercover” will premiere on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST.

