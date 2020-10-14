Yeonwoo Calls Out Sasaeng On Instagram

Former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo uncovered a sasaeng (overly-obsessive followers) on her social media account.

On October 12, Yeonwoo wrote on her Instagram story, “Please don’t come close to my home.” Then she revealed direct messages from a sasaeng. The unknown man stated, “For those who’re dwelling, come out an hour later to that identical place as final time. For those who don’t come by 11 p.m., I’ll go to you.”

Yeonwoo warned she would report him to the police, and he or she went on Instagram dwell to provide an replace of the scenario and share her determination to maneuver. Fortuitously, the sasaeng apologized to her, and he or she has since deleted the posts.

At the moment, Yeonwoo is starring within the SBS drama “Alice,” and he or she may even be performing within the new JTBC drama “Reside On.”

