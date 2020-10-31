Yeonwoo Is A Gorgeous Art Student In Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon’s Drama “Cheat On Me If You Can”

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched the primary set of stills for Yeonwoo!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a brand new comedy-mystery thriller about adults who rise up to all kinds of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day considering up other ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.” Former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo will probably be taking part in the position of the artwork faculty pupil Go Mi Rae.

In the newly launched stills, Go Mi Rae seems to be gorgeous whereas on the seek for one thing. With a mysterious piece of paper in hand, Go Mi Rae has an excited expression on her face. Go Mi Rae exudes a captivating aura as a beautiful artwork pupil, making viewers excited for Yeonwoo’s upcoming position.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “In the position of the artwork pupil Go Mi Rae, who has a pure magnificence and refreshing vitality, Yeonwoo will enliven the drama. She’ll present Go Mi Rae’s distinctive allure by portraying the delicate feelings hidden behind her vivid smile, so please present a number of help and anticipation.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere in December.

