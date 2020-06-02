Yeri, Jay Park, Jessi, MOMOLAND, Ravi, Hoya, And More Show Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

Many extra Korean stars have come ahead to indicate assist for the Black Lives Matter motion.

Black Lives Matter is an activist motion that campaigns for an finish to violence and systemic racism in direction of the black neighborhood, together with police brutality and killings of black folks. Early final week, outrage was sparked as soon as once more by the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after he was pinned to the bottom by white law enforcement officials in Minneapolis. Protests have unfold nationwide, and many individuals are donating to assist the motion.

Celebrities together with Jay Park, Tiger JK, GOT7’s Mark, DAY6’s Jae, Crush, and pH-1 have already used their platform to carry consciousness to the motion whereas many extra are actively becoming a member of with their assist.

Along with his preliminary donation, Jay Park’s company H1GHR Music and its artists have collectively donated $21,000 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter motion.

Jessi uploaded two posts, with one calling for justice for George Floyd and one sharing a remark to fellow Asian Individuals. In her Instagram story, she additionally shared a submit emphasizing that racism is not an intrinsic trait.

On her Instagram story, Crimson Velvet’s Yeri shared a submit from her good friend Search engine optimization Herin, who’s a former SM Leisure trainee and “Idol College” contestant. The submit outlines the difficulty and supplies hyperlinks to petitions for folks to signal.

KARD’s Jiwoo linked two separate posts in her Instagram tales. The primary recaps the George Floyd case in Korean and the caption reads, “That is the case of George Floyd’s demise that’s at the moment a difficulty in the US. As a way to unfold information of this case so far as doable, I drew this utilizing solely the details and with none private opinion. Please be happy to unfold this.”

VIXX’s Ravi posted a photograph of George Floyd and commented “Everyone seems to be every thing to somebody,” including the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

MOMOLAND all shared the identical submit to their Instagram tales with Ahin later including her personal message and a hyperlink to petitions.





EXID’s LE uploaded a video to her Instagram story of a crowd elevating their fists in solidarity at a protest.

Different artists who’ve spoken up embody: AleXa, former INFINITE member Hoya, Lee Hello, Dal Shabet’s Subin, Eric Nam, and Minzy.

You could find methods to hitch and assist the Black Lives Matter motion at https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co