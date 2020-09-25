Yes Bank Case: ED attached Rana Kapoor’s Rs 127 crore flat in London

new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a flat worth Rs 127 crore in London to Rana Kapoor, co-promoter of Yes Bank. The ED said on Friday that a flat has been attached in connection with the money laundering investigation against Kapoor and others. Also Read – ED filed charge sheet against wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah

The Central Investigation Agency has issued a temporary order under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) for attachment of Arrangement-1 at 77 South Adle Street. Before that, the ED has attached property in the same manner in other investigation cases under PMLA in the US, Dubai and Australia.

The ED said in a statement, "The market value of the flat is 13.5 million pounds (about Rs 127 crore). Rana Kapoor signed DOIT Creations Jersey Ltd. in 2017. Bought this flat in the name of 99 lakh pounds (about 93 crores rupees). He owns the flat himself.

ED attaches under PMLA, residential apartment at 77 South Audley Street, London, UK worth ₹ 127 Crore of Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank case. – ED (@dir_ed) September 25, 2020

According to the investigating agency, he had received information from a trustworthy source that Kapoor wanted to sell the London flat and had hired a reputed property consultant. According to the ED, “Inquiries from other sources revealed that the property was put up for sale on several websites.”

As part of the process, the agency will now contact the UK’s equivalent investigative unit for the implementation of the attachment order and declare that the property cannot be bought or sold, as it has been seized under criminal sections of the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under the PMLA against Kapoor, his family members and others after seeing the CBI FIR. It was alleged in the CBI FIR that Yes Bank violated the rules and gave suspicious loans worth crores of rupees to various units and in return the bribes were allegedly given to the Kapoor family.