“Yes, I created the new Avatar font”: this is how they left aside the controversial Papyrus free font for the sequels

Although typographic font design is a subject that only a very small percentage of people are passionate about, sometimes the use of certain fonts ends up becoming a subject of debate and/or mockery for the general public.

there we have the recurring example of Comic Sans, a hateful typeface…perhaps not so much on its own, but certainly because of the way it seems to attract people predisposed to use it in the least likely of situations.

And another quite popular example is ‘Papyrus’, or rather its use in James Cameron’s blockbuster‘Avatar’: it was present not only in the movie poster, but even in the subtitles that translated the fictional Na’vi language:





Ryan Gosling’s best performance

The matter became in 2017in the central motif of a —also— popular ‘sketch’ of the American TV program ‘Saturday Night Live’, starring none other than Ryan Gosling, who played someone obsessed with the fact that ‘Avatar’ was using the same typeface as Shakira’s merch.

This affirmed his character in reference to font availability among Microsoft Word defaults:

“[Cameron] he just selected ‘Avatar’ clicked on the drop-down menu and then selected ‘Papyrus’ out of the blue.



Actually, the film team did make some minor tweaks to the original font, as can be seen here.

When Gosling’s character discovers that the projected sequels to the film might still make use of ‘Papyrus’, he loses his grip a little (more) and ends up watching his designer’s house.

Chris Costello, its real designer, said then that he couldn’t stop laughing when he saw the sketch, after being “bombarded” with e-mails after its broadcast. Costello he continues to defend his typeface (even though he sold the full rights to it in the 1980s for just $2,500) and thus explains its origin:

“I designed the font when I was 23 years old. Just out of college and having a lot of problems, I was studying the Bible, searching for God and this font came to my mind as I thought of biblical times, Egypt and the Middle East.”

Goodbye, Papyrus, goodbye

However, Gosling can rest easy: Cameron must have been shocked to discover that his work shared a typeface with Shakira, and he ultimately decided that the sequels would feature their own custom font. And so, a year ago, John Roshell, font designer and founder of the Swell Type company, received a call from the production company of ‘Avatar’: they wanted to entrust him with the task of creating that font. And they only gave him a drawing of a capital ‘A’ for reference.





From there he ended up designing three versions (uppercase, lowercase, and uncial) of the alphabet and four variants (Light, LightSmallcaps, Regular y RegularSmallcaps).





Interestingly, Roshell states the following about the Gosling skit and the Papyrus font: