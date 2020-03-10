Yes, Netflix’s Spenser Confidential Has An Ending That Sets Up For A Sequel

Good Information: Mark Wahlberg And Extra Ought to Be Again If Spenser Confidential 2 Is Greenlighted

Mark Wahlberg performs Spenser in Spenser Confidential, so if a sequel had been to be greenlighted by Netflix he would undoubtedly be the important thing ingredient to carry again. Nevertheless, the film does a great job of giving main character moments to Hawk, Henry and even Cissy. All of them are alive and kicking on the finish of the film. Even Submit Malone’s character technically would not die in the course of the movie’s runtime and dangerous man Discoll is arrested and despatched to jail, so the film leaves lots of people who may theoretically play a task or pop up for a cameo if a sequel had been to occur and so they had some germane data associated to the case, in fact.