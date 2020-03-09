Yes, Shirtless Aquaman Jason Momoa Is Now A Coronavirus Hand-Washing Meme

Go away a Remark
You at all times need to attempt to discover the humor in darkish occasions, and followers of Aquaman Jason Momoa discovered a approach hold issues mild whereas additionally sharing an necessary well being reminder. The coronavirus outbreak is just about all we hear about nowadays, and one factor we’re all informed to do to attempt to forestall the unfold of the virus is to scrub our fingers. Sounds fairly easy but it surely’s scary how many individuals do not do this commonly.
At any price, I have been seeing this shirtless Jason Momoa as Aquaman meme spreading on Fb. And although Momoa’s final identify is spelled improper, it undoubtedly will get the message throughout:
Sure, “My Man” simply desires you all to remain wholesome. Followers at the moment are spreading the cheeky message round and having enjoyable within the feedback:
Ah, however you do not have to be a straight lady to understand Jason Momoa. His charms are equal-opportunity! Identical to all women and men ought to admire the perfection of Gal Gadot as Marvel Girl.
Nobody is definitely going to scrub down Jason Momoa, apart from perhaps his spouse Lisa Bonet, but it surely’s humorous how briskly coronavirus jokes began spreading throughout social media. Ariana Grande just lately acquired dragged right into a coronavirus joke, enjoying off the prevailing “Ariana Grande washing fingers” meme mocking her signature outsized sleeves. She quipped a remark of “hate u all” on the publish:
Perhaps it is applicable that the Aquaman star is the main target of a brand new hand-washing meme, not simply because Aquaman is clearly linked to water, but additionally Jason Momoa is a distinguished environmentalist who most likely appreciates being a part of a well being marketing campaign. (Sure, calling that meme a well being marketing campaign is a stretch, however I wager it is gonna get my aunt to recollect to scrub for a very long time!)
I do hope this meme finds its approach to Jason Momoa and he convinces folks to make a brand new one spelling his identify proper. Or — even higher — he may make a humorous PSA video, since he does love himself a humorous business.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a severe outbreak costing lives, however on the much-less-important Hollywood facet it is also costing cash. No Time to Die simply made headlines by shifting from its April 2020 launch date all the way in which to November 2020. Thus far, Black Widow is staying put and Vin Diesel has made some extent of claiming Quick and Livid 9 is not going wherever.
Netflix’s Pink Discover with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds is now filming and it was going to shoot in Italy however now it is mulling choices. The Superb Race additionally suspended manufacturing since it is a world-traveling present throughout a time when world journey is extra difficult. The Bachelorette can be coping with such issues, because it’s about to start out filming all over the world. There are even fears that the Tokyo Olympics could possibly be cancelled.
At the very least the superb film Contagion is getting a streaming enhance from all of this, in one of many few silver linings. Additionally, Aquaman 2 is coming in 2022. Hopefully this virus shall be a distant reminiscence by then.
