Yes Studios Unveils First Trailer For ‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’

Yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind “Fauda” and “Shtisel,” is unveiling a first-look trailer for “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” a sprawling household saga which marks its largest funding to this point.

The multi-generational costume melodrama was tailored from the bestselling novel of the identical title, written by creator Sarit Yishai-Levy. The collection was produced by Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines from Artza Productions and is represented in worldwide markets by Yes Studios.

Scheduled to launch on Yes TV in Israel in early summer time, the collection unravels, recreates, and brings to life the story of a household set towards the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire, The British Mandate, and Israel’s Battle of Independence within the the early-mid twentieth century.

Filming befell all through the nation, together with historic places in Jerusalem and Safed, in the course of the pandemic with manufacturing intently following Covid-19 protocols.

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff. The collection is written by Shlomo Mashiach (“Your Honor”), directed by Oded Davidoff and stars Michael Aloni (“Shtisel”), Hila Saada (“The Baker & The Beauty”), Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Yuval Scharf (“McMafia)”. The collection introduces newcomer Swell Ariel Or within the title function.

“There’s a first time for all the things and ‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ is our first foray into costume drama; lush, colourful, romantic and historic – it’s an amazing mixture as we’re all in search of slightly escape to a different time and place,” stated Dafna Prenner, co-CEO of Artza Productions.

Prenner stated the collection was “a interval drama about points which are as related as ever at the moment, a household story of totally different generations that carry on making the identical errors and a love story in regards to the absence of love.”