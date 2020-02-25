Yes, The Bachelor Is Looking For Seniors To Star In New Dating Show

Depart a Remark
The Bachelor franchise simply retains on rising in 2020, first with a music-themed courting present and now a courting present focused at seniors from Bachelor producers. No, not seniors in highschool or seniors in school, however seniors searching for love of their golden years. The upcoming present revealed its seek for seniors with an advert throughout the February 24 episode of The Bachelor. Consider it or not, this present actually is a factor that’s occurring!
Earlier than we get into the main points of what the brand new present will entail, take a look at the advert throughout the Bachelor broadcast that caught followers’ consideration:
Hey, why ought to folks not get to seek for love on actuality tv simply because they don’t seem to be of their early-to-mid 20s? Utilizing a photograph of a solar setting might not be probably the most tactful option to make seniors assume they’ve an extended, hopeful future of their seek for romance, however hey, possibly it is a dawn!
For the reason that prospect of a Bachelor-esque present centered on seniors appears out of the common Bachelor realm (regardless of latest feedback about doubtlessly going for aged up contestants sooner or later), I in fact checked out abc.com to make it possible for that is occurring. Most contestants on this franchise aren’t even over the age of 30, in any case!
Fortuitously, ABC shared some particulars that promise one thing very totally different from the standard Bachelor fare:
New Dating Show for Seniors
Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you coming into your golden years and searching for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are searching for lively and outgoing single women and men IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a brand new thrilling courting present! Candidates should be authorized U.S. residents; different eligibility necessities apply.
In case you are A SENIOR CITIZEN prepared for a dedicated relationship apply right this moment
Sadly, ABC hasn’t revealed the title of the present or the way it will work, but it surely does sound like this could possibly be extra just like Bachelor in Paradise or The Proposal (which tanked after one season and a few dangerous press) than The Bachelor or Bachelorette. The description is searching for “women and men” plural, not “man” or “lady.”
Curiously, the outline additionally would not give an age vary for who qualifies as “senior” in the case of actuality TV courting. Is it the conventional 65 and older, or is it extra alongside the strains of 40+ since this can be a present coming from the producers of The Bachelor?
In all seriousness, as soon as I moved previous my knee-jerk response that The Bachelor is searching for college seniors and stopped laughing on the thought of repeat Bachelor franchise contestant Chris Bukowski making an attempt his hand at actuality TV love once more, I feel this can be a enjoyable route for the franchise to go.
The Bachelor: Take heed to Your Coronary heart struck me as weirder and unlikely than really entertaining, however a courting present centering on folks of their “golden years” looking for love? That is one thing new and totally different, and never simply because Chris Bukowski in all probability wants one other few a long time of Bachelor in Paradise to qualify.
In the event you’re within the senior courting present (or know anyone who can be), the positioning for making use of is already dwell! To see extra of The Bachelor whereas Peter Weber continues to be looking for his future spouse, tune in to ABC on Mondays at eight p.m. ET for brand new episodes.
