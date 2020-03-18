Yes, Tom Cruise Is Still Filming Dangerous Stunts For Mission: Impossible 7 Despite Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an enormous blow to the movie business, as not solely have motion pictures that had been set to come back out quickly been delayed for the foreseeable future, however quite a few motion pictures within the midst of rolling cameras have shut down their productions, together with Mission: Impossible 7. Nevertheless, Tom Cruise is now again at work on the following Mission: Impossible film doing what he does finest: harmful stunts.
Whereas Mission: Impossible 7 has nonetheless halted filming in Italy as a result of unfold of the coronavirus, the solid and crew have resumed work in the UK. The Day by day Mail shared pictures of Tom Cruise performing bike stunts on a take a look at observe in Dunsfold in Surrey, England, a observe that has beforehand been used for the BBC sequence Prime Gear. Cruise was additionally seen racing a automotive across the tarmac, and the outlet reported that the actor appeared in “excessive spirits” as he was working and chatting with the crew members.
The truth that Tom Cruise is prepared to deal with these perilous stunts himself ought to come as no shock to anybody who follows together with the Mission: Impossible motion pictures. From scaling the world’s tallest constructing to hanging on to the facet of a airplane because it took off, Cruise has established himself as fairly the Hollywood daredevil. Costar Rebecca Ferguson was additionally seen on the take a look at observe concerned in a unique automotive stunt with Cruise.
The Mission: Impossible 7 group shut down its operations in Italy in late February, leading to Tom Cruise laying low at a resort in Venice for some time. Whereas it stays to be seen when work in Italy will resume, Cruise and everybody else are conserving the manufacturing chugging alongside in England, with Day by day Mail speculating that it’ll ultimately transfer to Pinewood Studios.
That stated, on condition that the unfold of the coronavirus exhibits no indicators of slowing down, it’s arduous to say how for much longer Mission: Impossible 7 will be capable of preserve filming in any respect. Different blockbuster motion pictures that just lately needed to halt their productions embrace The Batman, The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion and Implausible Beasts 3.
Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 had been each introduced at in January 2019, six months after Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s launch. As he did with Rogue Nation and Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie returned to deal with writing and directing duties on each motion pictures, and the plan was to shoot them back-to-back.
Together with Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson reprising Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust, respectively, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8’s lineup of returning faces embrace Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge (who hasn’t been seen for the reason that first Mission: Impossible film). The brand new actors becoming a member of the franchise embrace Halyley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Nicholas Hoult and Shea Whigham, although none of their characters have been revealed but.
As issues stand now, Mission: Impossible 7 is about for launch on July 23, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 will observe on August 5, 2022. Nevertheless, don’t be shocked if each motion pictures find yourself being pushed again if manufacturing finally ends up being suspended indefinitely.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise’s future. Within the meantime, look by means of our 2020 launch schedule to maintain observe of what motion pictures are nonetheless popping out later within the yr, although given these uncommon instances, these dates are topic to vary.
