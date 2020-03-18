Yes, Tom Cruise Is Still Filming Dangerous Stunts For Mission: Impossible 7 Despite Coronavirus

Whereas Mission: Impossible 7 has nonetheless halted filming in Italy as a result of unfold of the coronavirus, the solid and crew have resumed work in the UK. The Day by day Mail shared pictures of Tom Cruise performing bike stunts on a take a look at observe in Dunsfold in Surrey, England, a observe that has beforehand been used for the BBC sequence Prime Gear. Cruise was additionally seen racing a automotive across the tarmac, and the outlet reported that the actor appeared in “excessive spirits” as he was working and chatting with the crew members.