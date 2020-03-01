Yes, Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder Knows Exactly How He’ll Look In 15 Years

Rob is superior. He was so candy, he walked as much as my spouse, he walked as much as Nikki Reed at a — I feel it was a Golden Globes occasion or one thing. She’d by no means met him. He grabbed her face and stated, ‘That is what you are going to be taking a look at in 15 years.’ He was so candy and respectful about it. However she — however any lady who’s that near Rob Lowe is kind of like ‘Whoa.’ Nevertheless it was actually candy, he is a candy man, it was superior.