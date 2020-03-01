Yes, Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder Knows Exactly How He’ll Look In 15 Years

Depart a Remark
Doppelganger! Bear in mind when The Vampire Diaries used that phrase so many occasions, Damon Salvatore stated he’d must discover ways to spell it? Actor Ian Somerhalder has one thing of an A-list doppelganger, he is nearly 15 years older.
Ian Somerhalder was not too long ago on The Kelly Clarkson Present to speak about his Netfilx present V Wars and in addition to speak about his new bourbon line along with his Vampire Diaries Salvatore brother Paul Wesley.
However whereas on Kelly Clarkson’s present, Ian Somerhalder’s fellow visitor Chynna Phillips randomly requested if Ian was ever mistaken for Rob Lowe. Everybody laughed, as a result of the resemblance is unquestionably there. And it is particularly humorous as a result of Ian Somerhalder has heard in regards to the resemblance earlier than — from Rob Lowe himself. However, actually, Ian’s spouse and V Wars co-star Nikki Reed heard about it up shut and private. This is the story Ian instructed on the present:
Rob is superior. He was so candy, he walked as much as my spouse, he walked as much as Nikki Reed at a — I feel it was a Golden Globes occasion or one thing. She’d by no means met him. He grabbed her face and stated, ‘That is what you are going to be taking a look at in 15 years.’ He was so candy and respectful about it. However she — however any lady who’s that near Rob Lowe is kind of like ‘Whoa.’ Nevertheless it was actually candy, he is a candy man, it was superior.
Good! Not everybody will get a preview of how they’re going to look in 15 years. Certain, outdated age make-up can provide you a touch, or taking a look at an older relative. However taking a look at Rob Lowe? That is one solution to see how you will age.
Rob Lowe is 55-years-old, turning 56 on March 17, and he appears unbelievable. Ian Somerhalder is 41, so there are certainly 15 years between them. If Ian Somerhalder does find yourself trying just like the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor and Parks and Recreation alum, it could actually be wonderful.
Watch that Kelly Clarkson Present clip under. (I really feel unhealthy for Ian Somerhalder that he may barely get a phrase in.)
This is extra of Ian Somerhalder on the present, with Kelly Clarkson fangirling throughout him as a result of she liked The Vampire Diaries. And apparently Chynna Phillips liked Twilight. Somerhalder additionally talks about beginning an organization with Paul Wesley, with the Salvatore brothers launching their bourbon line. And he additionally will get into V Wars, which has all 10 episodes of Season 1 now streaming on Netflix.
You would possibly’ve missed Paul Wesley on Kelly Clarkson’s present final month, selling Inform Me A Story Season 2 on CBS All Entry:
I do really feel like Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ought to be on one other TV present collectively. It does not must be Legacies, and as a lot as I might like to see Damon Salvatore once more, it in all probability should not be Legacies since Stefan Salvatore must RIP. It could possibly be V Wars Season 2, if Netflix orders a V Wars Season 2. Or Inform Me A Story Season three from Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson.
However what a couple of rom-com or another present? Let’s suppose on this, ‘trigger Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley actually did play effectively off one another for eight seasons of the Vampire Diaries and I might like to see them swap roles to indicate vary, however nonetheless have enjoyable.
Clearly Rob Lowe must be forged as Ian Somerhalder’s older brother. I do not suppose he is fairly at dad age but, however scorching older bro or uncle works.
Add Comment