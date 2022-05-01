Yesterday: depression, suicide attempt, drugs and alcohol; today, the indestructible heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury starred in a historic fight against Dillian Whyte (Photo: Reuters)

Before that imposing humanity of 120 kilos and 2 meters six, the ring seemed smaller. And each step of the giant when leaving his dressing room until reaching the ring under the beam of light from a powerful spotlight was being underlined with joyous shouts. The 92,000 screaming and jumping souls converted the wembley stadium in a modern Flavian Theater or Roman Coliseum, as it was known in the Modern Era.

That bald figure with a slovenly face and a boyish smile showed his wide back without a waist, behind a prominent abdomen with shifting rolls, at the beginning of his finite and endless legs. The crowd had reason to rave about him because his story, mostly known, was worth much more than his pugilistic skills, which in fact he has. But a poor Irish gypsy, street fighter, fourth son of a road paving worker –something like a secondary member of the Peaky Blinders– He had become world heavyweight champion after beating the Ukrainian giant in 2015 Vladimir Klitschko of 1.97 and 120 kilos – brother of Vitali, current mayor of Kiev – seducing after that the businessmen of the United States.

But before arriving in Los Angeles and triumphing in Las Vegas against Deontay Wilder – two wins and a draw – in memorable fights, Tyson Fury went through his darkest moment: depression, bipolarity, drugs –a lot of cocaine–, alcohol –up to 190 large glasses of beer per week–, an irascible character, 180 kilos of weight and one day even He tried to commit suicide by driving his Ferrari at 300 kilometers per hour.a fact that he could not consummate because the luxurious machine was left hanging from a bridge column and he was rescued in a dying state.

That crowd that roared at historic Wembley as if expecting to see Freddie Mercury, was not waiting to see the performance of a boxer of the era, a hero of the ring. Rather, he loved the anti-hero, the obese giant, the street fighter, the walker who returned from the dark, the Manchester United fan who had 10 pints of beer in a derby against City and smashed the television screen and he fought everyone in the tavern after a loss…Tyson was or could be any of those 92,000 spectators; a fighter for life who believed – and still believes – that litigation issues are settled man by man, without lawyers or media statements.

When they took away the crown that he had won from Klitschko for cocaine use, he did not go to any court, nor did he complain. She preferred to withdraw and succumb to the darkness. Those between 2015 and 2018 were almost three years of madness. Luckily for him, his wife Paris, whom he married in 2008 in the gypsy way – he was 17 and she was 15 – saved him. It was she once again, who sweetly and sensibly made him understand in those days of drugs and alcohol, the value of life and the meaning of the existence of the six children of the marriage: three boys –Prince Tyson Fury 11, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Prince John James– and three women: Venezuela, Valencia Amber and Athena.

The public was not there to see a finished academic demonstration of pugilism. On the contrary, it could be inferred that most of them did not know or care about boxing as such.. They did not go to enjoy the elegant and unrepeatable movements of a Muhammad Ali. Neither to see a beast like George Foreman, nor unstoppable attack fighters like Sonny Liston or Joe Frazier. They did not go to admire the slenderness of bestial anatomies with tubular necks, sculpted muscles, broad shoulders born from a thin waist like an inverted pyramid, drawn biceps or twins and steely quadriceps by the shine of luminous skin.

Nor did they go to see how Fury would be able to solve a hieroglyph raised by the tricks of an Evander Holyfield – the one with the ear bitten off precisely by Tyson – nor by the incomparable power of Mike himself, the admired world champion of his father John. Fury’s father, who was also a boxer but inconsequential, was such a fan of Tyson that after seeing the fight that he won against Michael Spinks in 91 seconds, he decided that his next son – the 4th of the marriage – would be called Tyson . Mr. Fury made money by betting on a knockout in the first round of that fight held on June 27, 1988, but he did not know that the child would be born three months earlier than expected: on August 12, 1988. That premature baby born with barely half a kilo and after ten pregnancies frustrated by his mother Amber, miraculously survived according to all diagnoses of the Department of Neonatology of the Manchester clinic. Now he was this modern Goliath, as courageous as he was indestructible.

The full of Wembley was not unaware of the best known traces of this story. By the way, he valued the boxer who beat him twice and drew once against Deontay Wilder, a modern adonis of 103 kilos distributed in a perfect body. Moreover, the last fight between the two, last year Wilder knocked down Fury in the 4th round who fell horizontally on his back and remained motionless for an instant. He seemed inert. For the entire T-Mobile stadium in Las Vegas, “finally an athletic boxer, technically well structured, orthodox, with aesthetic movements and perfect throwing punches had knocked out that “unpresentable fat man” whose shorts were falling off because his adiposity his waist did not allow him to adjust the surface of the genital protector”. Great was the surprise of boxing fans and bettors from all over the world when Fury began to reincorporate his torso forward, then turned on himself, resting the gloves against the canvas in the part where the fists go and he was getting vertical with the support from your knees until you are incredibly standing.

Referee Russell Mora’s account seemed slow and contemplative, perhaps disbelieving that the Englishman could recover and when he reached a late 8, the bell signaled the calm that saved Fury, heralding an apotheotic ending. Miraculously it was the other way around: Fury came out of his corner encouraged by his new coach Sugarhill Steward -nephew of the remembered Emanuel who directed Tommy Hearns among so many- taking ahead of the neat Wilder whom he finally won again by TKO in the 11th round. That, the last one that was remembered, had been an epic triumph of Tyson Fury consolidated throughout the world not only as the WBC heavyweight champion but also as the Gypsy King, the “King of the gypsies”, adored for his heroic status. antihero…

It is still a mystery in the business world of boxing where the 38 million dollars that Fury received for this fightsince against Wilder in Las Vegas 7 months ago, his fixed earnings were 5 million dollars and another 2 million that could be allocated to the percentage for the sale of the “pay per view”. In the gossips of British colleagues, the version of the advent of a new Arab promoter who lives in Dubai and aspires to organize a Tyson Fury fight in the Emirates or in Qatar itself during the next World Cup has not yet been denied. .

Dillian Whyte, the rival of that night at Wembley, was very well chosen as partner of the unforgettable evening. He was a respectable “ring worker” of 34 years, 115 kilos, 1.93 tall and until that night only 2 defeats against former world champions: the Russian Alexander Pavetkin –KO in the 5th- and the English Antony Joshua, KO in the 7th. It was therefore pure logic that he lost this fight: Fury beat him in the 6th with a slow but deep hook that caught his chin and although he tried to continue after the count of 8, referee Mark Lyson was correct in declaring the TKO.

It was thus that lovers or not of boxing could appreciate some of Fury’s technical qualities. Among those virtues is the changing of the guardthe use of your long left jab and a certain maturity take advantage of the middle distance without haste. The KO against White was the fruit of patience as he knew how to wait for the moment to close the distance and create space for his deadly right hook. He is not clumsy to move because he knows how to choose the places in the ring to achieve the desired distance. He hits very hard and knows how to manage his emotional balance. And this enhances his stamina, transferring to his rivals – Wilder, for example – a certain resignation to admit, as the rounds go by, that he will never knock out that giant, gypsy street fighter in front of him..

The girls and boys who were the majority in the Wermbley stands were happy with this new victory for Tyson Fury. Perhaps few or none of them knew of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali… It was not the boxer who attracted them, but rather the story of the poor man, marginalized because of his origin, underestimated because of his aesthetics, sanctioned for his rebellion and sincere confessor of his dark past.

How many hidden and anonymous Tyson Fury’s, mixed among the 92,000 exultant spectators who filled the mythical Wembley, have seen themselves represented by the new Gypsy King…?

