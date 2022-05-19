Yet another delay, and it’s the fourth! The space simulator Kerbal Space Program 2 moves its release date

Through a video, those responsible have delayed the release of the game on PC and consoles to 2023.

Simulation lovers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Kerbal Space Program 2, a Take-Two installment that combines a nice proposal and appearance with a title of space exploration that makes use of the real challenges that we find when leaving our planet.

However, we will have to wait even longer, since in the video that heads the news you can see how the creative director of the game, Nate Simpson, announces its delay to 2023. Specifically, it would arrive in early 2023 on PC and later on consoles, although you have to be careful, since the title was planned for 2022 but has been delayed four times till the date.

It will be out in early 2023 on PC and later on consoles“We are building a game with a tremendous technological complexity and we need this additional time to make sure it reaches the quality and level of polish it deserves,” says Simpson. “We remain keen for KSP2 work well on different hardwarehave amazing graphics, and be rich in content.”

It should be noted that Kerbal Space Program 2 is the second installment of a space simulator in which players can create their own space program with a very peculiar alien race. With a strong scientific base Although greater accessibility, we will be able to manage and investigate various parameters, we will have new planets to discover, new technology to cross space and the ability to establish colonies.

If you want to know more about the first part, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Kerbal Space Program that we published in 2015.

