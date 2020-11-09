YG Announces It Will Change TREASURE’s Choreo For “MMM” After Fans Express Concerns

YG Leisure has launched a proper assertion in response to issues about TREASURE’s new choreography.

On November 8, the company formally introduced that it might be modifying TREASURE’s choreography for his or her new title observe “MMM,” after followers expressed issues that sure strikes could be harmful for members to carry out repeatedly.

YG Leisure’s full assertion in Korean is as follows:

Hi there, that is YG Leisure. First, we wish to thank TREASURE MAKERs [TREASURE’s official fandom] for his or her love and curiosity. With a purpose to present their followers a cool dance efficiency, TREASURE practiced their choreography numerous instances over an extended time period, and they also have been capable of movie their music video and carry out on their first music present with none issues. Beginning with their subsequent efficiency, we’ll modify the extraordinary choreography that followers are fearful about, and TREASURE plans to proceed selling actively by the tip of the 12 months. As soon as once more, we wish to sincerely thanks for cheering on TREASURE with such heat hearts. We are going to proceed to think about the TREASURE members’ well being and security our high precedence, and we can be cautious as we [prepare] for TREASURE to return with even higher choreography and performances sooner or later. Thanks.

Take a look at a clip of TREASURE’s unmodified choreography for “MMM” from their comeback efficiency on “Inkigayo” under:

You can even watch the total episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles right here:

