YG Entertainment Announces Global Auditions For New Boy Group

YG Entertainment has kicked off auditions for its subsequent boy group!

On April 12, the company formally introduced that it has begun accepting on-line purposes for a brand-new boy group. The appliance interval is from April 12 to Could 23, 2021, and the video audition interval is from April 19 to Could 30, 2021.

For its “2021 YG New Boy Group Audition at Residence,” which is open to aspiring singers all around the world, any male born between 2002 and 2010 who is just not presently affiliated with one other company is eligible to use.

Throughout the first step of its audition on-line, candidates are invited to fill out a short kind to decide on their audition date and the language they need. The out there languages are Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese language. Then they are going to verify the date and time of their audition within the software affirmation mail. The auditions will likely be held by way of Zoom, and the outcomes will likely be introduced on June 12, 2021. Solely those that have handed the ultimate round will obtain a notification, and they are going to be given the chance to hitch YG’s new boy group debut group.

For extra data on the audition course of and methods to apply, you may go to YG Entertainment’s official Fb web page right here.

