YG Entertainment Announces TREASURE’s Plans For “MMM” Promotions, 1st Full Album, And More

The group is releasing their third single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” on November 6, and YG Entertainment beforehand shared {that a} full album was additionally deliberate for December.

On October 30, a brand new assertion was launched to present followers an replace on TREASURE’s upcoming plans:

Hiya. That is YG Entertainment.

We sincerely thank the TREASURE MAKER followers who’ve supported TREASURE of their first steps for his or her debut and progress.

Because of the help and encouragement of followers for TREASURE, who debuted on August 7, they had been capable of unbelievably launch three single albums over the course of three months.

Thanks sincerely as soon as once more.

In the present day we’ll briefly share details about plans for these upcoming promotions and TREASURE’s first full album, which followers are most interested in.

TREASURE is planning on having the longest promotions but till the tip of the 12 months for his or her third single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” that will probably be launched on November 6.

As varied year-end music reveals and award reveals are held in December, quite than dashing to launch TREASURE’s full album, they’ll work tougher on selling “MMM” till the tip of the 12 months. “THE FIRST STEP” sequence’ full album will probably be launched in January, beginning 2021 along with TREASURE MAKER.

To conclude, we’re sharing additional welcoming information that their actuality program “TREASURE MAP,” which was briefly halted resulting from busy preparations for brand new music, will start once more in January together with the discharge of their full album, so we ask for the curiosity and love of followers.

Thanks.