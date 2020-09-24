YG Entertainment Completes Construction Of New, Bigger Headquarters

YG Entertainment is shifting in to its new headquarters!

The company shared, “The brand new headquarters that we’ve labored on for eight years has lastly been fully constructed, so we started shifting a few of the workers and gear on September 16.”

YG Entertainment’s new headquarters is situated within the neighborhood of Hapjeong within the Mapo District of Seoul. It’s located instantly subsequent to the earlier headquarters on 3,145 sq. meters of land and is a nine-story constructing with 5 extra flooring underground. The constructing’s whole ground space is nineteen,835 sq. meters.

YG Entertainment had been buying land close by for 4 years since 2012 to be able to construct their new headquarters. The development started in 2016, and the constructing has now been accomplished after 4 years.

The brand new headquarters’ services embody a two-story tall auditorium, seven massive dance follow rooms, seven massive recording studios, and 30 private studios for the corporate’s songwriters and artists. Your entire second ground was designed to be a contemporary meals court docket, and the basement flooring embody large-scale health and leisure services for the corporate’s workers and artists. A bridge shall be constructed between YG’s earlier headquarters and the brand new one.

A supply from YG Entertainment acknowledged, “It had been 10 years since we moved in to the earlier headquarters. Our enterprise areas and headcount expanded tremendously since then, so we had been renting out and using buildings close by. When all the scattered departments collect on the new headquarters by the tip of the yr, we’re anticipating that our work effectivity will enhance one step additional.”

YG Entertainment additionally plans to organize an area for followers. YG will hire out a small, newly-built constructing on the other facet of the brand new headquarters and switch it into an area together with relaxation areas, an exhibition house, and different services for the comfort of followers.

A YG supply defined, “There had been many followers visiting from nations far-off outdoors the headquarters. We have been nervous as a result of they have been standing on the streets in the course of the chilly winter and the recent summer time. We couldn’t permit them to make use of fundamental services like loos, so we felt very apologetic. Whereas getting the brand new headquarters prepared, we had been pondering that we should always positively create an indoor space for followers. By having that type of house in a constructing proper throughout the road the place followers can see the brand new headquarters in a single view, the followers will now not must wrestle within the chilly and warmth and will be capable to benefit from the services indoors, and we’re very comfortable about this.”

Concluding, the supply added, “We’ll contribute to enhancing the place of Ok-pop within the international market by elevating new artists at our new headquarters that’s absolutely outfitted with cutting-edge services.”

What are your ideas on YG Entertainment’s new headquarters?

Supply (1)