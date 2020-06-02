YG Entertainment Confirms BLACKPINK’s Lisa Was A Victim Of Fraud By Former Manager

YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Lisa had been swindled 1 billion gained (roughly $816,000) by her former supervisor.

On June 2, Market Information reported that the previous supervisor “A” had exploited their connections and acquired cash from Lisa, saying that they might look into actual property for her. Lisa then misplaced all her cash when Manager “A” spent her cash on playing.

In accordance with an nameless informant, the previous supervisor “A” had labored with BLACKPINK since their debut and was somebody that Lisa had trusted throughout her rookie days. The incident has shocked many, as the previous supervisor was well-trusted throughout the firm and by the members.

A supply mentioned, “As a result of Lisa is a overseas member and has been in Korea by herself since she was younger, she may be very weak to those issues. It is vitally unlucky that these items occur within the trade. This can be a severe scenario that may harm the home administration’s picture.”

Following the report, YG Entertainment launched the assertion under:

After wanting into the matter, we confirmed that Lisa was a sufferer of fraud by former supervisor “A.” In accordance with Lisa’s needs to settle this amicably, as the previous supervisor was somebody Lisa had trusted, Manager “A” has reimbursed part of the sum and has left the corporate after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the remainder of the sum. We bow our heads and apologize for inflicting concern to the followers who love our artist. We’re embarrassed by the misconduct of “A,” and we’re feeling chargeable for the administration and supervision. We’re taking preventive measures in order that this doesn’t occur once more.”

