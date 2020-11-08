YG Entertainment Postpones Release Of BLACKPINK’s Reality Show Episode Following Concerns Over Contact With Panda

The final episode of BLACKPINK’s actuality present “24/365 with BLACKPINK” will likely be placed on maintain.

On November 4, a teaser for the ultimate episode of “24/365 with BLACKPINK” was uploaded. Within the video, the members have been proven touching a child panda with their naked palms. Pandas are China’s nationwide treasure, and lots of Chinese language folks have been angered by the scene, stating that pandas are animals that require delicate care.

The China Wildlife Conservation Affiliation despatched a letter to Everland, the theme park the place the panda is being cared for, and demanded that they halt having non-professionals coming into contact with the newborn panda and displaying such scenes on exhibits.

In response to the issues that have been raised, YG Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Good day. It was determined that the final episode of BLACKPINK’s “24/365 with BLACKPINK” that was scheduled to be uploaded right now on November 7 (Saturday) will likely be postponed. BLACKPINK’s expertise as panda keepers at Everland happened with skilled veterinarians and keepers in attendance, and strict illness prevention and sanitation pointers have been adopted. When BLACKPINK met the newborn panda, all members have been carrying sanitary gloves, masks, and protecting clothes, and their palms and sneakers have been disinfected every time the scene modified. Nonetheless, to respect the advice of panda conservation specialists who’ve said that ‘non-professionals coming into contact with a child panda may cause misunderstandings of a distinct dimension’ and to observe the conference of worldwide cooperation, we have now determined to postpone the premiere of the video. We thank all those that expressed their concern, and we ask to your unchanged love and curiosity in BLACKPINK and the panda.

