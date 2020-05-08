YG Entertainment Releases Statement Regarding Threats Made Against BLACKPINK’s Lisa

YG Entertainment has launched an announcement acknowledging harmful threats made towards BLACKPINK’s Lisa and has vowed to remain vigilant on the problem.

On Could 7, the Thailand Embassy in Korea took to their Twitter account to state, “From Could 2 to six, we have now acquired many e-mails and Direct Messages (DMs) relating to the threats made on-line towards Lisa’s life. We have now notified her company YG Entertainment.”

On Could 8, Yonhap Information shared that by correspondence by cellphone and e-mail, the embassy confirmed that the knowledge that was shared on their Twitter account was true, they usually had certainly handed alongside all info that they had acquired to YG Entertainment. The embassy defined that that they had stepped in to supply help as Lisa is a Thai nationwide working in Korea.

Regarding this concern, YG Entertainment said, “At YG Entertainment, we’re doing our greatest for the protection and safety of our artists and followers,” and “We’re conscious of this present state of affairs, and never solely are we doing our personal fixed monitoring, however we’re additionally accumulating and going by info despatched to us by followers. We can be taking sturdy motion towards these threats.”

BLACKPINK is presently gearing up for his or her June comeback.

