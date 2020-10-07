YG Entertainment Responds To Concerns About Portrayal Of Nurse In BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” MV

YG Entertainment has responded to issues relating to BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” music video.

On October 5, the Korean Well being and Medical Employee’s Union expressed their opinion that the portrayal of a nurse within the music video was contributing to distorted stereotypes about nurses and requested YG Entertainment to take acceptable measures.

Beneath is the Korean Well being and Medical Employee’s Union’s full assertion:

In the YG Entertainment group BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” music video that was launched on October 2, one of many members appeared in a nurse’s outfit. The cap, tight and brief skirt, and excessive heels are fully completely different from an precise nurse uniform. The outfit and portrayal instantly imitate the standard sexual stereotype and excuse it as a easy “costume.” Regardless that nurses are skilled healthcare employees, for the only motive that there are extra girls within the career, they have been topic to sexual objectification and derogatory portrayals expressing doubts about their professionalism. Nurses have been combating for a very long time to vary this, and in 2020, when the dialogue about girls’s rights is extra lively than ever, YG Entertainment sexually objectified the picture of a nurse in BLACKPINK’s music video. The music video gained virtually 100 million views in three days since its launch. In an actual hospital, not those within the media, nurses are combating on the frontlines of COVID-19 and taking over the chance of an infection for the security and survival of the residents. There was a local weather of heroizing nurses as effectively, however there are nonetheless those that name nurses “hey” or “younger woman” and set free their stress on them or train their energy on them. Moreover, nurses are the healthcare employees who’re probably the most regularly uncovered to sexual abuse. If the media continues to indicate a distorted picture of nurses, conditions like these will solely worsen. After the music video was revealed, hashtags like #NursesAreNotCostumes, #Stop_Sexualizing_Nurses, and #nurse_is_profession appeared on social media. Sexual objectification of professions with the next ratio of ladies to males has gone on for too lengthy to easily consider this because the voice of the minority in a web-based house. The Korean Well being and Medical Employee’s Union strictly opposes sexual objectification of ladies and nurses. As BLACKPINK’s new tune is rating excessive on charts globally, we name on YG Entertainment to take accountable measures to match their reputation and affect.

A day later, YG Entertainment launched the next assertion in response:

First, we specific our deep respect to the nurses who’re at all times staying by the sufferers’ sides and combating within the frontlines. “Lovesick Ladies” is a tune that raises the query of why we proceed to seek out love once we are harm by it whereas additionally conveying a hopeful message. In the “Lovesick Ladies” music video, the scene with the nurse and the affected person displays the lyrics, “No physician might assist after I’m lovesick.” There was no particular intention to it, however we’re involved in regards to the distorted views. We ask that you just consider music movies as an impartial style of artwork, and we might admire it when you might perceive that every scene was made with no different intention than to precise the music. The manufacturing crew is at the moment deliberating and discussing whether or not the scene needs to be edited out.

Supply (1) (2)