YG Entertainment’s Upcoming Boy Group TREASURE Announces July Debut

YG Entertainment’s latest boy group TREASURE has made an official announcement about when they are going to be making their debut!

On Could 12, TREASURE shared a video revealing that the group is now able to make their debut in July.

A supply from the company shared, “TREASURE’s debut in July has been confirmed together with BLACKPINK’s comeback in June. We’ll announce the precise date and associated data to followers earlier than anybody else. We thank all of their followers for ready for thus lengthy.”

TREASURE is a bunch fashioned by YG Leisure via their survival actuality present “YG Treasure Field.”

Keep tuned for extra updates!

