YG, Mary J. Blige and R.E.M. Had Vevo’s Top News-Related Songs of 2020

Vevo’s year-end statistics present that Future and Drake’s “Life is Good” is probably the most considered Vevo video of 2020, with 1.3 billion views globally; and J Balvin is probably the most considered Vevo artist, with 2.7 billion views worldwide. Each cool, and you’ll be able to see the highest 10s under.

However arguably extra fascinating are the songs and movies that surged in month-to-month views in response to international occasions, in keeping with Vevo’s inner analytics:

Late January: Europe’s “The Closing Countdown” jumped 161% within the wake of the UK formally leaving the European Union.

In March: As COVID-19 is said a pandemic by World Well being Group,

R.E.M.’s “It’s The Finish Of The World as We Know It” went up 2719%;

The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Shut To Me” surged 1070%.

In late Might: As Black Lives Matter protests and marches started internationally,

The Rolling Stones’ “Road Combating Man” soared 140%;

Angie Stone’s “Brotha” rose 115%;

Public Enemy’s “Black Metal within the Hour of Chaos” climbed 105%.

In early June: Because the protests continued,

A number of songs by Rage In opposition to the Machine, together with “Bombtrack,” “Bulls on Parade,” “Freedom,” “Guerilla Radio,” “Killing within the Identify” and “Testify” rose between 200 and 100%;

Infantile Gambino’s “This Is America” soared 225%

2 Chainz’s “Riot” climbed 294%;

Ice Dice’s “Good Cop Unhealthy Cop” rose 183%.

On November 3, Election Day,

YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump” received a 740% enhance;

Pink’s “Pricey Mr. President” rose 266%;

Public Enemy’s “Struggle the Energy” climbed 255%;

Frequent and John Legend’s “Glory” rose 202%

And on November 7, when Joe Biden was declared the subsequent president of the US,

Mary J. Blige’s “Work That,” the walk-on music for Kamala Harris’ victory speech, soared practically 4,000%;

Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” rose 812%;

U2’s “Lovely Day” climbed 180%;

and Miley Cyrus’ “Celebration in the united statesA.,” Pharrell Williams’s “Completely happy” and Nsync’s “Bye Bye Bye” all noticed huge boosts.