YG Reveals Which Countries Had The Most People Tuning In To BLACKPINK’s Online Concert “THE SHOW”

YG Leisure has shared some new details about who was tuning in to BLACKPINK’s current on-line live performance!

On January 31, BLACKPINK held their very first on-line live performance “THE SHOW,” and followers everywhere in the world tuned in to the livestream to see them carry out. The live performance required viewers to buy memberships to BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel with a purpose to watch, and it drew roughly 280,000 paying members.

YG Leisure has now revealed which international locations had essentially the most digital concertgoers watching “THE SHOW.” The United States got here in first place, with 19.2 p.c of all members, and the total high 12 is as follows:

United States Thailand Philippines Japan Mexico South Korea Hong Kong Malaysia Indonesia Brazil Canada United Kingdom

BLACKPINK, who at the moment holds the title of the feminine artist with essentially the most subscribers on YouTube—and the second most total, bested solely by Justin Bieber—additionally noticed a powerful spike in YouTube subscribers as a result of “THE SHOW.” In the weeks following the announcement of the web live performance, BLACKPINK noticed a whopping 2.7 million improve of their YouTube subscriber rely, bringing them to a present complete of roughly 56.8 million subscribers.

Did you tune in to “THE SHOW”?

