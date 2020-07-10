YG Says He Won’t Work With Nicki Minaj After Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab – Variety

Rapper YG is likely to be severing skilled ties to Nicki Minaj following her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Throughout an interview with Los Angeles’ Actual 92.three on Thursday, YG was requested how he felt about Minaj’s latest monitor with the controversial rainbow-haired rapper and if he would need to work along with her once more. “I don’t know, my emotions was damage,” he stated after shaking his head to the query. “I’m an actual road n–a,” he added, “Yeah, I’m cool.”

Minaj not too long ago featured on 6ix9ine’s file “Trollz” which landed atop the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart on its debut week. YG had beforehand labored with Minaj on his track “Massive Financial institution,” additionally that includes Massive Sean and a pair of Chainz, however it seems that would be the final time we hear them on a monitor collectively.

The Compton born road rapper has made it clear prior to now that he doesn’t help 6ix9ine. Final 12 months, YG carried out his track “Cease Snitching” at Coachella in entrance of a mugshot of the rapper, following 6ix9ine’s arrest and experiences that he was cooperating with prosecutors in change for a diminished sentence.

6ix9ine appears to be unbothered by YG’s feedback after he responded to a clip of the dialog that was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, writing, “Smh Rattling Nicki u performed tousled massive time.”

Elsewhere in his radio interview, YG shared he could be supporting Kanye West in his presidential run. “Individuals be underestimating Kanye. He at all times received a plan,” he stated. After being advised that West nonetheless has not registered as a candidate as of but, YG jokingly replied, “It’s all cap!”

Watch the complete dialog right here.