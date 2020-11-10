YG’s ‘F— Donald Trump’ Sees Huge Streaming Spike After Biden Victory

YG’s track “F— Donald Trump” is 4 and a half years outdated and was launched when a Trump presidency nonetheless appeared far-fetched. However its second really arrived final week and notably on Saturday, because the presidential election gripped the nation and at last — apparently — resulted in Donald Trump’s defeat.

The track could possibly be heard blaring from many vehicles and boomboxes within the hours after Biden’s victory was introduced on Saturday, and even inadvertently discovered its approach right into a CNN broadcast about one of many celebrations in Atlanta.

CNN exiting to business whereas FDT performs within the background 💀 pic.twitter.com/6qemjKgiFa — ben. (@benhomme_) November 7, 2020

The track, which was initially launched in March of 2016 additionally featured late rapper Nipsey Hussle, started to resurge on Nov. 2 as Election Day drew nearer.

By Saturday, it was the seventh most-popular track by streams, with 2.3 million on-demand audio and video streams, a 489% enhance from the day earlier than, and was additionally No. 1 track in gross sales, with practically 3,200, a rise of 785% from Friday, based on statistics from Alpha Knowledge and Rolling Stone that turned obtainable on Monday. Total, the track noticed a 600% week-on-week enhance in streams from November 1st by way of November seventh and a 1,240% enhance in gross sales.

Based on Def Jam, YG’s label, on Saturday the track:

*reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart;

*hit 3 million mixed streams in that someday;

*reached 1.1 million streams on Spotify (up 431% from the day gone by);

*reached 904,000 streams on Apple Music (up 515% from the day gone by);

*clocked practically 1 million video views (with all of its variations mixed)

Additionally based on Def Jam, over the course of the previous week there have been:

*greater than 3 million social media posts utilizing the #FDT hashtag (and was nonetheless clocking 800 tweets per hour earlier Monday);

*a 300% acquire in streams and listeners on Spotify and Apple Music;

*it reached No. 2 on Spotify’s U.S. viral chart (and No. 7 globally).

Amongst a number of celebratory tweets on Saturday, YG tweeted, “I do know @NipseyHussle goin crip krazy proper now!”