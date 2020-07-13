YG’s New Boy Group TREASURE Hints That July Debut Is “Coming Quickly” With New Poster

Prepare: YG Leisure’s latest boy group is formally gearing as much as make their long-awaited debut!

On July 13 KST, YG Leisure kicked off the countdown to their upcoming boy group TREASURE’s debut with a brand-new “Coming Quickly” poster. The newly launched poster options 12 stars—representing the 12 members of the group—within the form of a gem.

YG Leisure beforehand introduced that the brand new group can be making a number of comebacks within the second half of 2020 following their scheduled debut in July. The company acknowledged, “TREASURE is planning to repeatedly launch new songs by way of the tip of the yr. They are going to be following an identical model of promotions to these of BIGBANG within the early days of their debut again in 2006, after they launched a brand new single each month.”

TREASURE is a gaggle that was initially shaped by way of YG Leisure’s 2018-2019 survival present “YG Treasure Field.”

Are you excited for TREASURE to lastly make their debut? Keep tuned for updates!

Supply (1)