YG’s New Boy Group TREASURE Tops iTunes Charts Across The Globe With Debut Single “BOY”

YG Leisure’s new group TREASURE is off to a formidable begin!

On August 7 at 6 p.m. KST, TREASURE made their highly-anticipated debut with their first single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE” and its accompanying title observe “BOY.”

Inside hours of its launch, “BOY”—which options lyrics co-written by TREASURE members Choi Hyun Suk and Haruto—climbed to the highest of iTunes charts in varied international locations all over the world.

As of 9:28 a.m. KST on August 8, TREASURE’s debut observe had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Songs charts in a minimum of 19 completely different areas, together with Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Luxembourg, Indonesia, Qatar, Peru, Thailand, and extra.

TREASURE’s music video for “BOY” additionally managed to surpass 6 million views on YouTube lower than 15 hours after its launch.

Congratulations to TREASURE on their profitable debut!

