Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and the Cast of ‘Mulan’ on What It Means to Be ‘Loyal, Brave, True’

In Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan,” the Chinese language characters for “loyal,” “courageous” and “true” are emblazoned on the titular character’s sword — and these three phrases definitely resonate with the stars of the movie.

“Loyal, courageous, true to her household and additionally to her true self,” Yifei Liu, who makes her worldwide debut starring as Mulan, instructed Selection of what the phrases meant to her at the film’s purple carpet premiere Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Liu regarded each bit the Disney warrior princess for the huge occasion, echoing old-school Hollywood glam with side-parted curls and a strapless gold Elie Saab robe with a flowing practice. The 32-year-old is a celebrity in her native China, the place she is referred to as “fairy sister.”

When requested what the motto means to him, martial arts star Donnie Yen (Commander Tung) nodded to his three purple carpet companions, his spouse and two kids, assigning every of them a advantage.

“My household. Look,” mentioned Yen, smiling. “James, Jasmine and my spouse, Cecilia. Loyal, courageous and true.”

Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the title character in the 1998 animated function “Mulan,” was on hand for the huge premiere, as was Christina Aguilera, who sang the authentic movie’s hit music “Reflection” and re-recorded a brand new model for the live-action movie. Aguilera additionally sings the new tune “Loyal, Courageous, True” for the upcoming movie’s soundtrack. The brand new “Mulan” boasts a finances of round $200 million — making it Disney’s most costly live-action remake to date — and is the studio’s first to function a forged of actors all of Asian descent, an expertise that many of the forged members took to coronary heart. Rosalind Chao, who performs Mulan’s mom, Li, in contrast the expertise to turning into an “immediate household.”

“It was fairly wonderful. Everybody on set, the forged members and rather a lot of the crew members, had been Chinese language,” mentioned Yoson An (Chen Honghui), who hails from Macau and New Zealand. “So, the second we met one another there was an immediate connection going. Like, ‘Hey, I do know what meals you want. what meals I like. Let’s go get some meals.’”

YouTube creator and actor Jimmy Wong (Ling) — who confirmed off a gel manicure with the “loyal,” “courageous” and “true” Chinese language characters, in addition to eyeballs stylized in homage to Gong Li’s witch character, Xian Lang — shared that the novelty of being surrounded by different Asian actors wore off as soon as manufacturing acquired underway.

“At first we had been like, ‘Hey, take a look at us. We’re all the identical tradition, we share so many issues about our background,’” Wong recalled. “And as time went on, we simply type of forgot all of it. It felt actually fascinating to be like, I’m a component of this group however now not are we being outlined by the group. We’re being outlined as actors on a venture.”

Tzi Ma, who performs Mulan’s father, Zhou, additionally emphasised the thematic significance of household on-screen.

“I feel it’s about compassion. It’s about household. It’s about preventing for the disenfranchised, and I feel these are actually vital virtues that all of us can embrace,” Ma defined.

So far as what the “Mulan” workforce hopes world audiences acquire from watching the epic Chinese language ballad tailored onto the huge display by Disney for the second time, Liu responded with phrases that would encourage a complete military: “Nothing is not possible.”