Y’lan Noel to Star in FX Pilot ‘The Spook Who Sat By the Door’

March 23, 2021
Y’lan Noel has been forged as Dan Freeman, the protagonist in the FX adaptation of Sam Greenlee’s spy novel, “The Spook Who Sat By the Door,” which is being government produced by Lee Daniels. The mission is in pilot manufacturing at the premium cabler.

In “Spook,” the fictional Freeman is the first Black CIA officer employed by the company in the late Sixties, who has educated in high-level fight and espionage. He’s described as “a patriot, a Vietnam vet, and secretly, a Black Revolutionary.”

Noel, identified for enjoying Daniel in Issa Rae’s “Insecure” on HBO, was most not too long ago in the Stella Maghie romantic drama “The {Photograph}” from Common Photos final yr alongside Rae, LaKeith Stanfield and Chelsea Peretti. He may also be seen in the upcoming Mo McRae-directed “A Lot of Nothing” reverse Cleopatra Coleman and Lex Scott Davis. Noel was beforehand in Meghie’s indie comedy “The Weekend” alongside Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell and DeWanda Sensible, and starred as the lead in Gerard McMurray’s 2019 movie “The First Purge,” a prequel to “The Purge” franchise.

Govt producing alongside Daniels are Marc Velez, Leigh Dana Jackson and McMurray. Jackson is penning the “Spook” pilot, which can be directed by McMurray. twentieth Tv is the studio behind the pilot, which was optioned via Daniels’ Inclusion Fund.

Noel, who graduated high of his class from NYU’s Tisch College of the Arts’ drama division, is repped by Max Maulitz & Mike DeVeau at WME, Matt Shelton at Stride Administration and John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller, Hoberman.

