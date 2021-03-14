Yo-Yo Ma Plays Impromptu Concert at COVID Vaccine Clinic

Virtuoso cellist Yo-Yo Ma introduced the sound of hope to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Berkshire Neighborhood School in Pittsfield, Mass. The musician, 65, was there to get his second jab alongside along with his spouse, Jill Hornor.

After he arrived carrying his cello, a nurse requested if he would be capable to play for the opposite ready sufferers through the 15-minute statement interval that’s required when receiving the shot.

Yo-Yo Ma brightened the times of some MA residents Saturday when he gave an impromptu efficiency after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Neighborhood School. Take a hearken to his lovely efficiency! #yoyoma #berkshire STORY: https://t.co/icbYd64j1a pic.twitter.com/VJ1AIfEQPr — Boston 25 Information (@boston25) March 14, 2021

Ma performed classical choices together with Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Main, Prelude and Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria.”

“Blissful Saturday to everybody however particularly Yo-Yo Ma who bought his second dose at our native vaccine clinic at the moment and performed a live performance for everybody through the 15 min ready interval,” wrote Berkshire Eagle reporter Francesca Paris on Twitter, in a widely-shared tweet.

Richard Corridor of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative instructed the Berkshire Eagle that the cellist was delighted to have the ability to give one thing again to the neighborhood because the clinic was winding down for the day. “What a approach to finish the clinic,” he instructed the native publication.

Ma has been offering consolation to music lovers because the starting of the pandemic along with his on-line #SongsofComfort collection.

One 12 months in the past, he wrote on Twitter, “In lately of hysteria, I needed to discover a approach to proceed to share among the music that provides me consolation.”

In September, he introduced extra stay music to the residents of the Pittsfield and Lee areas, enjoying a collection of shock concert events for important staff from the again of a flatbed truck together with pianist Emanuel Ax.