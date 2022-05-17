Yoda in Jedi Fallen Order? There is an Easter Egg that proves it and we tell you how to find it

A lot of information has been circulating lately about Jedi Fallen Order, such as whether it will have a connection to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series or whether the title of its sequel has been leaked, but the truth is that this title still hides more than one secret to be revealed. as the presence of one’s own Yoda in the game, although it may not be the way you imagine, however, in the following guide we will tell you how to find this Easter Egg so you can check its presence yourself. Do not miss it!

The secret of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: how to find polygonal Yoda

To find this secret, we have to go to Zeffo and enter the Tomb of Eilram, but first we have to stock up on the double jump to be able to reach the area that we need. Once there, we go to the room with the three spheres that we have to move with The Force as we see in the following photograph:





We place the spheres in their corresponding place and then we climb through the accesses of the left walls from the direction we entered. We will find one of the balls and some golden steps. We jump them, go through the broken wall and we will reach the following place:





now it comes the trick: if we stand on the left edge as the ramp ends and we look into the void, we will see a wall that we can hook on to climb. This is where the double jump is needed. It may not go well at first, but it can be done.





In this way, we will reach a corridor and a room in which we will find strange figures of polygonal Yoda orange and in the center a green Yoda surrounded by a kind of lizards. Rare, right? It seems that from Respawn they have not wanted to miss the opportunity to include one of the most emblematic characters in the saga, even if it is testimonial.