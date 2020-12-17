Yogasana is competitive sport news: Yogasan now involved in competitive game, will get government funds

Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have announced formal recognition of Yogasana as a competitive sport: The Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and the Ministry of AYUSH (AYUSH Ministry) have formally recognized Yogasan as a competitive sport on Thursday, which will give it government support. Also Read – Yogasana For Kids: If you want to increase the height of children, then do these asanas daily

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) Minister Shripad Yesso Naik recognized Yogasan as a competitive sport during an event here.

Yogasana will be introduced as a competitive sport in Khelo India, National and University Games: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Rijiju said, “Yogasan has been a competitive sport for a long time, but it needed to be recognized by the Government of India to make it an official and recognized competitive sport.” He said, “Today is a big day and we are formally launching it as a competitive sport.”

Last year, the International Yogasan Sports Federation was also formed under the chairmanship of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Dr. HR Nagendra is its general secretary. The Indian National Yogasan Sports Federation was also formed, which was recognized by the Sports Ministry last month as the National Sports Federation.