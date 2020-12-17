Entertainment

Yogasana is competitive sport news: Yogasan now involved in competitive game, will get government funds

December 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have announced formal recognition of Yogasana as a competitive sport: The Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and the Ministry of AYUSH (AYUSH Ministry) have formally recognized Yogasan as a competitive sport on Thursday, which will give it government support. Also Read – Yogasana For Kids: If you want to increase the height of children, then do these asanas daily

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) Minister Shripad Yesso Naik recognized Yogasan as a competitive sport during an event here. Also Read – RG Open 2020: Rafael Nadal will face Novak Djokovic in French Open final

Sports Minister Rijiju said, “Yogasan has been a competitive sport for a long time, but it needed to be recognized by the Government of India to make it an official and recognized competitive sport.” He said, “Today is a big day and we are formally launching it as a competitive sport.”

Last year, the International Yogasan Sports Federation was also formed under the chairmanship of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. Dr. HR Nagendra is its general secretary. The Indian National Yogasan Sports Federation was also formed, which was recognized by the Sports Ministry last month as the National Sports Federation.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.