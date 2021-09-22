Yogesh Singh appointed as Vice Chancellor of Delhi College, President Ram Nath Kovind authorized

New Delhi: Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technical College, has been appointed because the Vice Chancellor of Delhi College. This data was once given within the commentary of the Ministry of Training on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – DUET Admit Card 2021 Launched: DUET 2021 Admit Card launched, this is the direct hyperlink to obtain

It mentioned that Neelima Gupta has been appointed because the Vice Chancellor of Dr. Hari Singh Gour College, Sagar. Gupta is recently running because the Vice Chancellor of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur College, Bihar. Additionally Learn – DU Admission 2021 Date: Admission for UG, PG in Delhi College will get started from at the present time, know the entire main points associated with it

An legitimate mentioned that President Ram Nath Kovind has authorized the appointment of those two vice-chancellors. The President may be the Customer of Central Universities. Additionally Learn – Delhi College Admission 2021: Admission procedure will get started in Delhi College from at the present time, know the way to get admission this time