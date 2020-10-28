Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University suspended, Ministry of Education also convened inquiry

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi Suspended: Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, has been removed from the post. VC Yogesh Tyagi has been suspended. The Ministry of Education has decided to remove the VC. Action has been taken against the VC over the dispute of two appointments in DU. President Ram Nath Kovind allowed the proceedings to remove the VC, after which the VC was suspended. Also Read – DU Admission 2020 Third Cut Off List: 82% seats in DU flower, third cut off list may be released today

Professor PC Joshi has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Delhi University in place of Yogesh Tyagi. There is a dispute over two appointments in Delhi University. In view of this, action has been taken on the VC of the university. The Ministry of Education has said that investigation is going on for two appointments.

According to the Ministry of Education, VCs could have influenced the investigation, so they have been removed. Along with this, an inquiry has also been held against the VC regarding these appointments. As soon as VC Yogesh Tyagi was removed, PC Joshi has been made VC of Delhi University.