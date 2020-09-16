Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to departments – corruption and lethality not accepted in projects

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the financial burden of the project increases unnecessarily due to latecomers in development works. This arrangement is not acceptable at all. Chief Minister Yogi gave this instruction on Tuesday while reviewing the development works of Basti Mandal (Basti, Siddharthnagar and Santakbir Nagar) at his government residence in Lucknow. Transparency in development works, every work should be done through e-tendering. He gave clear instructions to all the heads of the departments that timeliness and quality are the top priority of the government. While selecting the working organization for any project, its capacity must be tested, and it is said that geo-tagging of PM housing, CM housing and toilets must be done. Also Read – SP’s sloganeering against Yogi government, protest against unemployment privatization, beaten up by police

Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of tourism development projects under the scheme of Swadesh, under the Swadesh scheme of Lord Gautam Buddha, the Chief Minister directed the deployment of accountable officers. At the same time, even after 11 years of acceptance of the collectorate building under construction in the township, he expressed displeasure at being incomplete. Yogi instructed to send the team from the headquarters to assess the quality of the medical college under construction in Siddharth Nagar.

He said that efforts should not be made to revise the projects, action should be taken promptly on the complaints of corruption. Recovery should also be made from the guilty. He said that officers from the district to the government level should take a decision within the time limit. The level at which there will be delay, its accountability should be fixed. Deployment of Nodal Officer should be ensured for every job. Stating the immense possibilities of tourism development in Basti Mandal, the Chief Minister said that Gautam Buddha's playplace in Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir's Nirvanasthali in Santkabirnagar and Makhudadham in Basti and 84 Kosi Parikrama are areas. Based on them, plan and implement tourism development action plan.

In the review meeting, the Mandalayukta informed that the Amrit scheme operated in the district settlement is to be operated in three phases. Under the first phase, house combination and water meter were to be installed, under which 2440 meter house combination and 2925 water meter have been installed. Phase one work is 100 percent complete. Being aware of the dues situation of sugarcane farmers, the Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Sugarcane Development to resolve the issue to solve the problem of payment of dues in sugar mill, Athadma, Rudhauli. He has said that the dues of sugarcane farmers should be paid before the new crushing season.