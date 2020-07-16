Yogi Adityanath praised Parivana Nigam, said – you proved yourself in the disaster

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every person and organization can do their work on normal days, but it is the biggest criterion for any person and organization to get results while facing disaster and challenges. The Transport Corporation has proved itself by meeting that criterion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated and inaugurated several schemes of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation at his government residence. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone with the video conferencing of the bus stands of the Transport Corporation. Also Read – Government’s unique initiative for donating plasma, prize money of Rs 5000

Yogi said, "In the Corona crisis, the officials of the State Road Transport Corporation worked day and night to facilitate the return of migrants and students to their homes and villages. This proves that the Transport Corporation is the friend of the people. It is said that whatever is useful when needed is called a friend. The Transport Corporation has lived up to it at the time of disaster. "

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates & lays foundation stone of bus stations for several districts; says, "During #COVID, officials of State Road Transport Corporation worked day & night to facilitate migrants & students returning to their villages. SRTC is a friend in need. " pic.twitter.com/2zJAGKFuQH
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2020

He added, "To show skill even during a disaster is a big challenge. When the process of lockdown started, a mobilization started on the Delhi border in lakhs, people were walking, at that time I called the ministers and officials of the Transport Department. We told the Ministers and officials that a solution should be found to this problem and immediately the officials of the Transport Department, the driver-operators and all the people acted with full urgency while fulfilling their responsibility. I remember when the lockdown started with the Kovid-19. The Transport Corporation had then instilled the belief that we would be available at all times. The Transport Corporation played a big role in organizing Prayagraj Kumbh very smoothly. "

Yogi said, “Today, a new bus station is becoming available with a resolve to provide public transport facilities with state-of-the-art facilities to the people. With this, some more new bus stations will be available in the coming time. This is a major achievement of the transport department itself. ” The Chief Minister inaugurated bus stations at Awadh in Lucknow, Naimisharanya at Sitapur, Chitrakoot, Basti, Gonda and Bulandshahar. Along with this, laid the foundation stone of seven bus stands including Kannauj, Jalaun, Moradabad, Auraiya, Etah, Jaunpur and Kaushambi. On this occasion, he also flagged off the buses in front of the Chief Minister’s residence and proceeded for the further journey. On this occasion, MP Mohanlalganj Kaushal Kishore, Transport Minister Ashok Kataria and Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari was also present.