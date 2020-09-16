Yogi Adityanath transfers 1,311 crore of pension online, these beneficiaries will get benefits

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sent a quarterly installment of Rs 1,311.05 crore online to the account of 86,95,027 beneficiaries of old age, disability and leprosy pension. During this period, 49,87,054 beneficiaries of old age pension 748.06 crore and 163,57 million 10,90,436 lakh beneficiaries of PwD, 390.93 crore to 26,06213 destitute women, 8.49 crore to 11,324 beneficiaries of Leprosy Pension Scheme – July, August And September pension was given. 1500–1500 rupees were sent to the account of each beneficiary. During this, Chief Minister Yogi talked to pension beneficiaries and also known their problems. Also Read – School Reopening: Will schools not open in UP from 21st September ?, Deputy CM made a big statement

Addressing the beneficiaries in the distribution program of social pension schemes through video conferencing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the pension for the months of July, August, September is going to the account of all these beneficiaries simultaneously. Our government has combined the Nar Seva with Narayan Seva. If we support even a little bit of a destitute or a disabled person, it is a very pious work. He said that it should be our endeavor that the benefits of each government scheme should reach all the citizens.

He said that this amount is given to all these beneficiaries for their general maintenance. It is a part of the central and state government schemes and also a part of the government's public welfare schemes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We should all express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which today every beneficiary's account is getting direct funds and a large number of beneficiaries are benefiting from the schemes of governance." He instructed the officers that if any beneficiary has been deprived of the schemes of the government, then mark them and provide benefits to them.

Yogi said that this work is going on continuously, so that no person will face food crisis in the Corona period. Instructions have also been given to make ration available immediately for those who do not have ration card. In no way should we assume that there is no standing with the pension beneficiary. Society and government will have to stand with them and the administration will always have to be ready for their help. It should be our endeavor that the benefits of the government related scheme should reach every citizen.