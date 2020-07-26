Yogi Adityanath transfers 15 IPS officers, know who got transferred

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clamped down on police officers who have allegedly failed to control law and order in their respective districts. These include 15 IPS officers, whose orders related to the transfer and posting have been issued. As per the transfer and posting orders issued last Saturday night, Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu has been transferred to Jhansi, while there has been no change in his post. Significantly, the transfer took place in the wake of the killing of eight police officers and the kidnapping and murder of a lab technician in Bikaru village on the night of 2-3 July. Also Read – Corona virus spread in UP jail, 228 people infected Covid 19 in Ballia

Prabhu’s tenure in Kanpur was full of controversies and in most cases the role of the police was questionable. The encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey on July 10 and the ransom amount given for the release of lab technician made the role of police in question. So far Pritinder Singh, who was posted as DIG of Aligarh Range, will now be the new DIG / SSP of Kanpur. Amethi SP Khyati Garg has been transferred to Lucknow Police Commissionerate as DCP (Central), while DCP Central Dinesh Singh will be the new SP of Amethi. After a dispute with her neighbors over a drain, a woman died in Lucknow last week, after which Garg made headlines. The woman claimed that the police did not take action on her complaints. Also Read – Liquor sales will start in shopping malls of UP, customer will have to take care of these things

In another incident, the father of an army soldier was killed by miscreants on July 21. The police started action and arrested five accused after a video clip went viral. In the viral video, the army soldier was seen sticking to his father’s blood-soaked body. Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari has been shifted ahead of the Bhoomipujan ceremony for the new Ram temple to be held on 5 August. Tiwari has been sent as SP (Railway) to Jhansi district. At the same time, DIG Deepak Kumar of Chitrakoot Dham range has been posted as DIG / SSP of Ayodhya. Also Read – Symbolized shindan of CM Yogi, case filed against nine Congress leaders

Inspector General (Traffic) Deepak Ratan has been made the new IG of Aligarh Range. Pradeep Kumar, working as the SP of Jhansi, has been appointed as the SP of the Economics Offices Branch in Varanasi. Satya Narayan has been made the new DIG of Chitrakoot Dham range. Jalaun SP Satish Kumar has been posted as Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force, while Yashveer Singh will now be the new SP of Jalaun. Lakhimpur SP Poonam has been appointed Commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary 15th Battalion, Agra, while Satendra Kumar will be the new SP of Lakhimpur. Ashutosh Kumar, DIG, Basti Range, has been attached to PAC Headquarters on the same post, while Anil Rai, who has been working as DIG of PAC, has been made the new DIG of Basti Range.