Yogi Adityanath’s big action in Muradnagar case, accused will be tried under NSA

People who went to cremation at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, died after the roof collapsed. During this time 25 people died. In this episode, the accused contractor Ajay Tyagi and other officials convicted in the case have been arrested and a case has been registered. But in the meantime, Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand and suspended the executive officer of Muradnagar Municipal Council. Also, it has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

Not only this, Yogi Adityanath has issued an order to take action under the National Security Act (NSA), accusing the officers of being negligent. CM Yogi said in a warning tone that there is no place in the administration for officers responsible for such incidents.

CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each for famillies those who lost their lives in Muradnagar roof collapse incident. The National Security Act to be imposed on the accused. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/CHV82fwbu6 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021

Significantly, 4 people have been arrested in this case, in which a case has been registered against contractor Ajay Tyagi, Municipal Executive Officer Niharika Singh, JE Chandrapal, Supervisor Ashish and others. Explain that a case has been registered against these people under sections 304, 337, 409 and 427.

Significantly, since this accident, contractor Ajay Tyagi was on the run, due to which the Ghaziabad police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. Please tell that this incident occurred when people reached the crematorium for cremation after the death of a person in Ukhalarsi village of Muradnagar region. During this time the roof of the crematorium collapsed and 25 people died.